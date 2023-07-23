WATCH: Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson All Net in Seven Goal Thriller Against Brighton

Chelsea continued their good run in their pre-season tour in the USA as they registered their second win on the trot with a 4-3 triumph over Premier League side Brighton on Sunday.

Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson were on target for the Blues as they pipped out Brighton who found the net through Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Deniz Undav.

Brighton opened the scoring through Welbeck as the 32-year-old blasted one into the net after Kaoru Mitoma pulled the ball back from close to the goal line.

However, Nkunku brought Chelsea back on level terms with his second goal in as many games as he instinctively flicked the ball nonchalantly into the back of the net from close range.

Mudryk gave the Chelsea fans something to be excited about as he netted his side’s second of the night following a brilliant piece of link-up play between the Ukraine midfielder and Jackson, to give the Blues the lead for the first time in the game.

Gallagher also took his pre-season tally to two goals in two games as he poked home from point-blank range to give Chelsea a two-goal lead.

Jackson, who was adjudged as the player of the match, put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute as he got on the score sheet himself following a fine performance on the day.

Brighton’s Joao Pedro netted from the spot to cut the deficit in the 79th minute.