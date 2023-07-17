Chelsea Ponder Bid as Harry Maguire Left 'Angry, Shocked and Upset' After Losing Manchester United Captaincy

Harry Maguire was left ‘angry, shocked and upset’ after being removed as captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

According to a report in The Sun, Maguire is being eyed by Chelsea in a shock move with interst from West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle United as well. Apart from Premier League clubs, Inter Milan as well as, Saudi clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, are also in need of centre-backs.

It was reported earlier this month that Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from the role after the England defender’s limited appearances under the Dutchman last season. Many clubs tried to get Maguire on loan in Junuary but the Old Trafford-based side only wanted a clean break and wanted at least £50 million. That asking price has come down to £30 million.

Advertisement

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain," Maguire wrote on Twitter.

“He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband."

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date," Maguire said.

“I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

Advertisement

The central defender made just eight Premier League starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.

“Everyone at Manchester United thanks Harry for his contribution as captain over the past three and a half years," United said in a statement. “The manager will announce the new captain in due course, after he has informed the players."