WATCH: Chelsea New Boy Romeo Lavia Receives Special Call From Blues Legend

English Premier League side Chelsea completed the signing of 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for a transfer fee of 58 Million Euros.

The young Belgian was announced as a Chelsea player on the social media handles of the London-based club, which also went on to share a special call from Chelsea’s legendary Belgian player Eden Hazard.

The video shared by Chelsea on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saw the wonder winger send his best to the new Blues recruit.

“The big boss", Lavia exclaimed as he received the special call from the 32-year-old.

“Are you a blue now or what?", a jovial Hazard said with a characteristic grin on his face.

“Yeah, I’m getting to know your old place," Lavia replied with a wide smile on his face.

“Are you at Cobham?" the Belgian legend asked the youngster referring to the team’s training facility.

“Yeah, I’m having a look at the training ground now," an enthused Lavia said.

“Congratulations!", Hazard said with genuine joy for the 21-year-old.

“Merci, merci (Thank you, thank you)," replied the former Southampton player.

Hazard is a certified Chelsea legend following his exploits in the Premier League with the Blues, who he helped to multiple titles including the domestic league title, twice, FA Cup, English League Cup and the UEFA Europa League title twice over.