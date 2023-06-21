'Always Believe In': Chelsea Post Thank You Note for N'Golo Kante Following Saudi Switch

Chelsea star midfielder N’Golo Kante’s switch from the English shores to the Saudi Pro League is confirmed as the Frenchman will represent Al Ittihad in the Middle Eastern country after the move was officially completed on Wednesday.

Chelsea took to their social media accounts to share a thank you note for the 32-year-old’s contributions to the London-based side over the years.

The English side shared a picture of Kante with the caption “Always believe in".

The club also shared a highlight reel of the French midfielder’s best bits in the blue kit.

Kante joined the Blues in 2016 from Leicester City, after he helped the Foxes clinch an unprecedented Premier League title the previous campaign.

He claimed his second title in as many years in his debut season at Chelsea as the hard-running midfielder’s tireless contributions helped the London giants reclaim the PL title.

He was also an integral part of the French national team that lifted the World Cup in Russia in 2018 as his tireless efforts at the centre of the field let the French attack function smoothly.

Kante has cemented his legacy as one of the best box-to-box midfielders of this generation and has charmed fans worldwide with his everlasting smile and kind gestures.

He had an incredibly decorated career in London as he won the PL title in addition to the UEFA Champions League victory in the year 2020-21 under then-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, while also managing to get his hands on the FA Cup title in 2017-18.

He was part of the squad the lifted the UEFA Europa League in the year 2019 while also lifting the UEFA Super Cup in 2021 and UEFA Club World Cup the same year.