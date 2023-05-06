Chelsea to Sign Inter Milan Keeper Andre Onana Replacing Edouard Mendy: Report

Chelsea are interested in signing goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, the London giants will need to pay Inter a signing bonus of £40 million to acquire the service of Onana. The report claims that the Cameroon international’s salary will likely fit Chelsea’s wage structure. The Blues are reportedly keen to sell Edouard Mendy to vacant the space for Onana.

As per Mendy’s existing contract, the 31-year-old will become free to move on in the summer and the club has failed to extend his contract. Chelsea would also consider the bids for their first-team goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Given the Spaniard’s high salary, the club must prepare for the possibility that he might decide to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are on a hunt for a new permanent boss following the departure of Graham Potter. The club is confident in finalising a deal with Mauricio Pochettino to become the next head coach. Ex-boss Frank Lampard took over the managerial responsibility of Chelsea after Potter and will remain in that position till the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are also looking for a new manager for the upcoming season with Pochettino on their shortlist. Speaking to talkSport, Spurs legend Ricky Villa urged Pochettino to return to his former club. Villa further said that he was aware of Chelsea’s offer and that the final decision could only be taken by the Argentine coach. Since their derby rivals are interested in Pochettino, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly will need to make a quick move to complete the deal.

Chelsea will remodel their attack line. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is likely to leave in the next transfer window. Chelsea is one of the teams keeping an eye on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in addition to being interested in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Hojlund, who has scored seven goals in the Serie A this season and five goals for Denmark, has also come under the radar of another Premier League club Manchester United. Chelsea are considering Harry Kane as the new striker as the England captain has spent a significant period of his career under Pochettino.

