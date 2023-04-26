Chelsea vs Brentford Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Brentford Coverage on TV And Online

After enduring a humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will not move their focus to the Premier League. The Blues are set to square off against Brentford in their upcoming league fixture. The much-anticipated clash is slated to be hosted at Chelsea’s base- Stamford Bridge- on April 27. The match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST. Chelsea could not register a single victory in their last six appearances. They will be desperate to return to winning ways against Brentford. In the previous assignment, the London giants fell short of Brighton, losing 2-1 in their own backyard. With 39 points in 31 matches, Chelsea are currently occupying the eleventh place in the table.

On the other hand, Brentford now have a slightly better place in the table. They are just ahead of Chelsea with 44 points in 32 appearances. The Bees have suffered as many as three defeats in their last five league games with the remaining ones ending in a draw. In the last match, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa.

Ahead of Thursday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brentford; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brentford will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brentford will take place on April 27, Thursday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Brentford be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brentford will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brentford begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brentford will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Brentford match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Brentford match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Brentford Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, Fofana, Chalobah, Badiashile, James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard

