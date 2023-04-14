Chelsea vs Brighton Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Coverage on TV And Online

Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 19:30 IST

London, England

Chelsea are all set to host Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming match in the Premier League 2022-23. The eagerly anticipated fixture is slated to take place on April 15 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Brighton have been a better side than Chelsea this season and are vying for a Europa League finish. With 46 points in 28 games, the Seagulls are seventh in the league table. In their earlier assignment, Brighton fell short of Tottenham Hotspurs, losing the away clash 2-1.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are going through a turbulent period. With Graham Potter and Antonio Conte recently sacked, the London Blues will now be guided by former boss Frank Lampard till the end of the season. They are currently reeling at No 11 in the Premier League standings with just 10 victories in 30 appearances. Despite the situation, Chelsea will head to the Brighton fixture high on confidence as they have never lost a league game against the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will take place on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Kovacic, Fernandez, Kante, Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

first published: April 14, 2023, 19:30 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 19:30 IST
