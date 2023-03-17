Chelsea vs Everton Live Streaming of Premier League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Premier League 2022-23 between Chelsea and Everton Live Streaming

After enduring an atrocious start to his stint at Chelsea, head coach Graham Potter seems to have finally found the winning momentum. The Blues are currently enjoying a three-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

More importantly, Chelsea managed to keep two clean sheets in their last three fixtures. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit, with six goals to their name, displayed an impressive attacking performance in their last three appearances.

The London-based side will now look to extend their winning streak to four games as Chelsea are all set to take on Everton on Saturday.

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. With 37 points from 26 matches, Chelsea are placed in 10th position in the Premier League points table.

The two teams had last faced each other in the first leg of the Premier League tie and the Merseyside-based club had to endure a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat in that contest.

Everton will now head into the game after claiming a much-needed 1-0 win over Brentford. The Toffees are currently one point above relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Everton will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Everton will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Everton begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Everton Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Kai Havertz

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray

