Chelsea vs Luton Town FC Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town FC Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea will be facing Luton Town FC in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday. The two teams have failed to register a victory in the Premier League so far. Both teams will now be eager to secure a win this weekend. The league fixture between Chelsea and Luton will be hosted at Stamford Bridge in London. Luton’s first home game against Burnley had to be postponed. In their season-opener, Luton faced a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s opening encounter of the Premier League was against Liverpool. The two Premier League giants played out a 1-1 draw in that game. It was Axel Disasi’s 37th-minute equaliser which helped The Blues in salvaging a point against Liverpool.

Chelsea lost their second game against West Ham in a rather humiliating fashion. Chelsea had to face a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the London-based side. Despite facing a horrendous start to their Premier League campaign, Chelsea are still the favourites to win their game against Luton. However, Luton just may have the best chance to pull off a massive upset against the Blues on Saturday.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton will be played on August 26, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton will start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Luton Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Luton match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch Chelsea vs Luton Premier League match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Luton match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Chelsea and Luton For the Premier League game?