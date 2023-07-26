Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Premier League Summer Series: How to Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea and Newcastle United will face each other in a Premier League Summer Series match on Thursday. The match between the two Premier League sides will be played at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Georgia. Both teams last played against each other last year in May when they played a 1-1 draw. Chelsea have played two pre-season friendly matches so far and won both games. In their first pre-season friendly, Chelsea registered a resounding victory against Wrexham defeating them 5-0. The Blues had a high-scoring encounter with Brighton. The thrilling match eventually went in favour of Chelsea. The Stamford Bridge-based side clinched a 4-3 victory against their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, played their last match against Aston Villa. The game against Aston Villa turned out to be a goal fest as both teams scored three goals each.

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match be played?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match will be played on Thursday, July 27.

Where will the Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match be played?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

What time will the Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match be played?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match will start at 5:45 am IST.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match will be streamed live on the official Chelsea App.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match on TV?

Advertisement

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League Summer Series match will not be televised live in India.

What are the probable XIs of Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League Summer Series match?