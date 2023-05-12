Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Coverage on TV And Online

Since replacing Graham Potter, Chelsea’s caretaker manager Frank Lampard tasted his first success in the last game. Owing to the 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth, the London Blues are now confirmed to be safe from getting relegated. With 42 points in 34 games, Chelsea are now occupying the 11th place in the Premier League table. They will try to continue the winning momentum in the next fixture against Nottingham Forest. Chelsea will host the contest at Stamford Bridge on May 13.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are still battling to erase the relegation threat with 4 matches in hand. They will need to get the most out of these fixtures to earn the green signal to play in the top tier. In their previous game, Nottingham picked up a close 4-3 victory over Southampton. In a bid to get out of the drop zone, the Tricky Trees will need to replicate the form for the remainder of the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will take place on May 13, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 match?

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Kante, Gallagher, Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi, Mangala, Yates, Danilo, Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White