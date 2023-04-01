Chelsea Won't Let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rejoin Barcelona: Reports

Chelsea have been reportedly fumed at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since the striker marked his presence at Nou Camp to cheer for his former club Barcelona during their iconic La Liga clash against Real Madrid on March 20. After La Blaugrana won the El Classico 2-1, Barca forward Ferran Torres dropped a selfie with Aubameyang on his Instagram story where the Gabon international could be seen sitting inside Barca’s dressing room. Torres captioned the photo, “Grande," which translates to big or great in Spanish. The post sparked speculations regarding Aubameyang’s departure from Stamford Bridge and return to Barcelona. Although, questions have been raised over Chelsea’s consent to allow the forward to join his former club, a Sport Bible report stated.

Aubameyang parted ways with Barcelona in a bid to reunite with his former boss Thomas Tuchel, under whom the footballer spent a significant period of his career at Borussia Dortmund. Right after the 33-year-old joined Chelsea, the London giants ousted Tuchel from the coaching responsibility and appointed Graham Potter in the role.

Since Potter’s arrival, Aubameyang has gone through a quite turbulent period. The English manager has so far featured him in 18 matches across all competitions, among which the strikes managed to find his place on the scoresheet on three occasions. The Gabon star has not been preferred by the Chelsea boss in any Premier League fixture since the World Cup-enforced break.

Unfortunately, Aubebayang has played just 16 minutes of English club football over the past two months. He was not even included in the matchday squads for the Blues’ last two league games. In this scenario, Aubemayang is looking for a good deal with Barcelona able to afford the wages of the veteran forward within their Financial Fair Play limitations.

The footballer has revealed his wish to rejoin the Spanish powerhouse and Chelsea is also interested in terminating his contract less than a year on from signing him, a Spanish outlet AS reported. While La Blaugrana have not made any official announcement about their intention, Aubameyang has reportedly received offers from some other major clubs including Italian powerhouse Inter Milan.

Keeping aside Aubameyang’s future, Chelsea are gearing up to square off against Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League fixture, which is slated to be hosted at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 1.

