Chennaiyin FC Rope In Sarthak Golui on Loan From East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC have bolstered their defence by signing Sarthak Golui ahead of their Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final against FC Goa to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Kolkata-born defender has been roped in by Marina Machans on loan from East Bengal FC.

Owen Coyle’s men have been in excellent form and are unbeaten in the ongoing season-opening tournament. The addition of the 25-year-old adds depth to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Golui was part of Mumbai City FC’s Hero ISL-winning campaign in 2021 and has also represented the national team on four occasions. He has also contributed in the attacking department with four goals and seven assists in 80 matches so far in his professional career.

“I am very excited to start my new journey with Chennaiyin FC and I’m happy and proud to be a part of this family. Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and everyone involved with the team and can’t wait for a great season ahead," Golui expressed his excitement about joining Chennaiyin FC.

After finishing at the top in the group stage, Chennaiyin FC will be keen to continue their dominant show against fellow ISL club FC Goa. Chennaiyin are one of the only two teams in the Durand Cup 2023 to win all three group stage matches.

Chennaiyin showed positive attacking prowess as the team scored a total of eight goals in the group stage. Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali and Farukh Choudhary are among the goal scorers.