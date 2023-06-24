Trends :Weather UpdatesBangalore MetroPrabhasHema Malini
Home » Football » Chicharito Undergoes Season-ending Surgery on His Right Knee

Chicharito Undergoes Season-ending Surgery on His Right Knee

Javier Hernandez will miss the remainder of the season after he underwent reconstructive surgery on the ACL in his right knee

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 13:12 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Chicharito at LA Galaxy (Twitter)
Chicharito at LA Galaxy (Twitter)

LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito" Hernandez underwent reconstructive surgery on the ACL in his right knee Friday and will miss the remainder of the year after being placed on the season-ending injury list.

Chicharito, who turned 35 last week, is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. His contract expires at the end of the season.

He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing the first month of play with a hamstring injury.

Chicharito tore his ACL on a noncontact play during the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on June 7.

Chicharito began his career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He became the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer when he joined the Galaxy in 2020 and has 35 goals the past two seasons.

The Galaxy also announced that defender Martin Caceres will miss three to five months due to an avulsion fracture in his left knee. He suffered the injury during Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City and will undergo surgery next week.

    • Caceres has two goals in 18 starts across all competitions this season.

    The Galaxy sit next-to-last out of 29 teams in MLS at 3-9-5 while scoring just 16 goals in 17 matches.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    About the Author

    first published: June 24, 2023, 13:12 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 13:12 IST
