China vs Haiti Live Streaming FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch China vs Haiti Coverage on TV And Online

China and Haiti will both head into their next game having suffered a loss in their FIFA Women’s World Cup openers against Denmark and England respectively. The match between China and Haiti will be played on July 28th at the Hindmarsh Stadium. Both teams will be trying to get their first points on the board. Haiti’s strong defense surprised everyone as they restricted England just to 1 goal. Haiti is entering the World Cup for the first time and has already impressed many with their defensive display. China, on the other hand, had a tough game against Denmark who were making their return to the World Cup.

China lost that match but the Asian side showcased a great defensive display. They will be facing Haiti for the first time ever and would be looking to win the game to keep their chances of qualifying for the next stage alive.

When will the China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Friday, July 28th.

Where will the China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Hindmarsh Stadium.

What time will the China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

How to live stream China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The China vs Haiti, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

