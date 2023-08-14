Trends :Chandrayaan-3Sunny DeolBRICS SummitRanbir KapoorAsia Cup
Home » Football » Cincinnati Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Renews Novak Djokovic Rivalry

Cincinnati Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Renews Novak Djokovic Rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic last met in the Wimbledon final, with the latter prevailing in a five-set classic.

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:45 IST

Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz has put his quarter-final loss at the Toronto Masters behind him as he prepares to renew his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati next week.

The Spanish world number one made a surprisingly early exit in Canada, bundled out of the last eight by Tommy Paul in three sets to end a lacklustre campaign.

But the 20-year-old was in no mood to dwell on that loss on Sunday as he looked ahead to the Cincinnati Masters, the last warm-up before he launches the defence of his US Open crown later this month.

This week’s tournament in the Midwest carries added intrigue with a field that contains 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

Advertisement

The pair last met in the Wimbledon final, with the Spaniard prevailing in a five-set classic. Djokovic has not played since that defeat a month ago, and Alcaraz can’t wait to lock horns with the Serb once again.

“I like those battles. I like to know that I can lose, and I can recover it at the same time," Alcaraz said on Sunday.

“You must enjoy (it) when the battle is against one of the legends from our sport, against Novak.

“I feel I’m (the) main opponent; for me, it’s something crazy, and I’m trying to enjoy."

Alcaraz got caught out on Friday in Toronto as he lost to American Paul. But the bitter taste did not linger long.

“The main goal is to stay in the top spot," Alcaraz said. “And if I lose it, try to recover it as fast as I can."

He added that his recent Canadian setback should remain a distant - if unpleasant - memory.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t a good week for me, (there are) a lot of things to improve coming into this tournament.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • “Last year, I lost (Montreal first round) and then (Cincinnati quarters) - and then I won the US Open.

    “I have to overcome that week that I had in Toronto, try to play better here and try to do better the things that I did bad in Toronto."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 13:25 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 13:45 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App