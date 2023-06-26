Trends :ICC ODI World CupWeather UpdatesKusha KapilaSalman Khan
CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023: Frantzdy Pierrot's Injury Time Winner Helps Haiti Stun Qatar 2-1

Qatar, featuring as a guest team in the North and Central American regional tournament for the second time, took the lead in the 20th minute through Yusuf Abdurisag

June 26, 2023

Haiti were rewarded late in stoppage time. (AP Photo)
A stoppage time winner from Frantzdy Pierrot gave Haiti a 2-1 victory over Qatar in group B of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

Jamaica held the United States to a 1-1 draw in the opener on Saturday and then Trinidad and Tobago defeated St Kitts and Nevis 3-0 in the other group A game on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

In Houston, Qatar, featuring as a guest team in the North and Central American regional tournament for the second time, took the lead in the 20th minute through Yusuf Abdurisag.

Haiti keeper Alexandre Pierre dropped a high cross and in the resulting scramble Mostafa Meshaal slipped the ball back to Abdurisag who curled the ball into the far corner.

The Caribbean nation, whose team operate at just a fraction of the budget of the 2022 World Cup hosts, drew level on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Pierrot’s shot hit the outstretched arm of defender Tarek Salman and Duckens Nazon made no mistake with the penalty kick.

Derrick Etienne hit the post for Haiti, who pushed forward in search of a late winner and they were rewarded late in stoppage time when Carnejy Antoine broke down the left and squared for Pierrot who slotted in the winner.

Heavy rain in South Florida delayed the start of the all-Caribbean clash at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK stadium and when Trinidad and St Kitts took to the field, there were still heavy patches of water.

Alvin Jones opened the scoring two minutes before the break with a well-taken effort, chesting down a lofted ball from Neveal Hackshaw and firing home.

Ajani Fortune doubled the lead with a solo effort in the 65th minute, jinking past two defenders before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

    • An own goal from Jameel Ible, who turned in a low Levi Garcia cross, completed a comfortable win for Trinidad.

    Mexico were facing Honduras in Group B later on Sunday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    June 26, 2023
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 07:42 IST
