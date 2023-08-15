Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Ready to Raid Liverpool, Superstar 'Tempted' to Join Saudi Pro League

Liverpool have been facing a crisis ever since the club sanctioned the sale of Fabinho to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad. Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost out on key targets such as Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both of whom preferred to join Chelsea and now the Reds are facing another raid from the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have set their sights on Liverpool’s star goalkeeper Alisson Becker and the Brazilian is reportedly ‘tempted’ by the prospect of moving to the middle east.

Liverpool have already been a massive exodus this summer, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlaine left the club on a free transfer. Roberto Firmino’s contract also expired and he too decided to join Saudi club Al Ahli.

Club captain Jordan Henderson received a lucrative offer from Al Ettifaq which the Englishman decided to take up as his salary reportedly quadrupled after joining the Gulf-based club.

Fabinho too joined Al Ittihad and now Al Nassr are looking to launch a raid on the Reds by trying to sign Alisson who is ‘tempted’ by the idea according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr recently suffered a defeat to Al Ettifaq on Monday, and after the latest result, they have decided to pursue a transfer for a top-class goalie in Alisson who made plenty of key saves during Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea that ended 1-1.

Klopp’s side are already in search for midfield reinforcements after Fabinho’s departure and now if Alisson also departs the Anfield, it could ring the alarm bells at Merseyside.

