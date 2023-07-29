Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Shredded Six-Pack Abs After Adorable Competition With Young Fan | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be one of the fittest athletes on the planet so what would happen when a young fan approaches Ronaldo and the two of them compare their abs? This incident transpired recently during Ronaldo’s visit to Japan with his team Al Nassr.

The Portuguese star forward attended a promotional event wherein he was approached by a young Japanese boy who asked CR7 to rate his abs. Ronaldo saw the young boy’s picture and nodded in approval before asking him to show his abs.

The fan lifted his shirt and got a high-five from Ronaldo who was then requested by the boy to flaunt his abs. The charismatic persona that he is, the Al Nassr star then lifted his shirt and showed off his ripped six-pack abs which drew a round of applause from fans present at the event.

The 38-year-old hugged the young fan and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Cristiano and Al Nassr were in action in the Arab Club Champions Cup wherein they played out a 0-0 draw with Al Shabab on Saturday. Earlier, Ronaldo’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Milan.

The Saudi Arabian club have been very active in their pre-season, having played games against Celta Vigo and Benfica although they were defeated comprehensively in both matches.

