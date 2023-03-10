Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Angry, Kicks Bottle as Rival Fans Chants Lionel Messi's Name: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a sorry figure on the pitch last night after he failed to pull off anything meaningful during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Ittihad. Following the game, the Al-Nassr striker was seen reacting in frustration. With this defeat, Al-Nassr slipped down to second position on the points table. It also turned out to be Ronaldo’s first league defeat since joining Al-Nassr earlier this year in January. After the full-time whistle, Ronaldo was spotted ripping off the captain’s armband in sheer frustration. He turned around to applaud the away fans present at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah while spectators were heard chanting ‘Lionel Messi.’ Ronaldo’s teammates did try to calm him down, but it could hardly do enough to pacify the former Manchester United striker. Later, he was seen kicking a collection of water bottles before making his way for the player’s tunnel.

Advertisement

Following the disappointing performance on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to send a message to the fans. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner underlined the need to stay focused after the loss. “Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you," the 38-year-old tweeted along with yellow and blue hearts.

Advertisement

During the game against Al Ittihad, Cristiano Ronaldo could register just one shot on target. Ronaldo got a chance to record his name on the scoresheet just before halftime, but his snapshot was saved by opposition custodian Marcelo Grohe. Al Ittihad started attacking with new vigour in the second half and their relentless attacking football paid off in the 80th minute. Brazilian striker Romarinho scored the solitary goal of the game to earn much-needed three points for Al Ittihad. Al-Nassr, on the other hand, are now just one point behind Al Ittihad in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has till now scored eight goals for Al-Nassr, will be looking to guide his side to their first Saudi Pro League title in four years. In their next assignment, Al-Nassr will be facing Abha in the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday, March 14.

Read all the Latest Sports News here