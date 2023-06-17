Cristiano Ronaldo Handed Massive Boost as Portugal Boss Gives Verdict on CR7's International Future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future came under massive scrutiny as the Portugal skipper was benched during crucial games of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Following Portugal’s elimination from the tournament at the hands of Morocco, head coach Fernando Santos was sacked, and in his place, former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez was instilled.

Martinez has provided a massive update on Ronaldo’s future, insisting that the 37-year-old will be backed as long as he can provide a ‘competitive’ edge to Portugal with many youngsters such as Rafael Leao and Joao Felix waiting in the wings.

Indeed, Santos decided to play the young Goncalo Ramos ahead of Ronaldo in Qatar, and the move yielded stunning results as the forward scored a hat-trick against South Korea.

The Portuguese were soundly beaten 1-0 in the quarter-final of the World Cup and in the matches since, Ronaldo has been backed by Martinez. Following the showpiece in Qatar, the talismanic forward moved to Saudi Arabia joining Al-Nassr.

Quizzed about Ronaldo playing outside of Europe, Martinez insisted that it will be a factor which could be helpful for Ronaldo’s teammates.

“Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team," said the Portuguese gaffer speaking in the pre-match presser ahead of their Euro 2023 qualifying game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment. Cristiano’s commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football. He has played 198 matches for the national team," Martinez added.

Ronaldo is not just the only player in the fag end of his career, Pepe is also there and Martinez insisted that their experience could inspire the next generation.