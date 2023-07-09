'Cristiano Ronaldo is Down There and he Doesn't Want me': Former Juventus Player on Potential Move to Saudi

Former Juventus wing-back Juan Cuadrado said he still has a passion to play the game at the top level and made a claim that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want him at Al Nassr. Cuadrado’s contract at Juventus expired last week and is available in the transfer market as a free agent.

The Colombian wing-back turned 35 recently and said that he is proud of his time at Juventus but suggested that he didn’t think of playing for so long at Juventus.

“I feel proud and perhaps some are just starting to realise what my time at Juventus meant," told AS in Colombia.

“I can only thank God for having eight years playing at that level. I dreamed of it, but didn’t think it would be like that, spending so long there.

He also wants other Colombian players to leave such a legacy at big Italian clubs like Juventus and Milan.

“I hope that in future Colombians who go to the likes of Juventus and Milan can leave this kind of legacy too. It fills me with pride," he added.

Talking about his future, Cuadrado said that he still has the passion to compete at a high level.

“At this moment, I still have the passion and I like to compete," he added.

He also shared about the potential move to Saudi Arabia and made a bold statement about his former teammate Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr last season.

“Besides, Ronaldo is down there and he doesn’t want me!" he added.

