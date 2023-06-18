WATCH: IShowSpeed Finally Meets His Idol Cristiano Ronaldo as Duo Hits 'Siu', YouTuber Cries Later

Youtuber IShowSpeed finally met his idol Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday in Lisbon during Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Euro 2024 qualifiers. IShowSpeed has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube and he often expressed his admiration for the Portuguese star footballer. The content creator also went to Qatar last year to attend FIFA World Cup but he failed to meet Ronaldo there, he also visited Old Trafford on several occasions when the 38-year-old was part of Manchester United. However, after a long wait, he finally got the chance to meet him on Sunday.

The video went viral on social media as IShowSpeed was in disbelief after meeting Ronaldo as the duo posed for photos and also hit the footballer’s iconic celebration ‘siu’. After meeting his idol, the YouTuber sat on the floor and started crying.

The YouTuber also posted photos with Ronaldo on Instagram as he was also spotted in the stands during Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash.

Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest players to play the game, enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and IShowSpeed is one of them as he also has the Portugal captain’s face tattooed on his biceps. He also showed his tattoo to Ronaldo during his meeting with him on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon to make it three wins out of three in Group J, with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva opening the scoring a minute before half-time. While Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes score a late brace to seal the game for Portugal.

Ronaldo wore the captain’s armband and played all 90 minutes as the 38-year-old men’s international appearance record-holder won his 199th cap.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez heaped praise on Ronaldo and said that having a player like him is very important for the dressing room.