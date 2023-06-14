'Biggest Difference I've Found in Saudi is...': Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Challenge He Faced After Al Nassr Move

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the major difference he faced in living and playing in Saudi Arabia as compared to Europe. Ronaldo secured a move to Saudi Pro League in the winter transfer window last season after his fallout with Manchester United. The 38-year-old ended his first season at All Nassr trophyless but he did shine on a few occasions with his supreme performance on the field.

Ronaldo had an ugly ending with Manchester United when he publicly criticised the club and manager Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan. The English giants terminated his contract as he decided to leave Europe and joined Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, who is among one of the greatest players ever, said that the big difference he found in Saudi is the weather but he has now gotten used to the heat.

“The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler," he said in his capacity as LiveScore ambassador. “But I have really gotten used to that now. The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey," he added.

The legendary footballer further said he is proud of his time in Europe where he won every trophy in club football.

Every league and country is different and I am very proud to have experienced three different leagues in Europe (and won titles in them all)," he added.

