'Biggest Difference I've Found in Saudi is...': Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Challenge He Faced After Al Nassr Move

Cristiano Ronaldo further said he is proud of his time in Europe where he played for three major clubs and won silverwares for them.

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 14:16 IST

Cristano Ronaldo at Al Nassr (AFP File Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the major difference he faced in living and playing in Saudi Arabia as compared to Europe. Ronaldo secured a move to Saudi Pro League in the winter transfer window last season after his fallout with Manchester United. The 38-year-old ended his first season at All Nassr trophyless but he did shine on a few occasions with his supreme performance on the field.

Ronaldo had an ugly ending with Manchester United when he publicly criticised the club and manager Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan. The English giants terminated his contract as he decided to leave Europe and joined Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, who is among one of the greatest players ever, said that the big difference he found in Saudi is the weather but he has now gotten used to the heat.

“The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler," he said in his capacity as LiveScore ambassador. “But I have really gotten used to that now. The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey," he added.

The legendary footballer further said he is proud of his time in Europe where he won every trophy in club football.

Every league and country is different and I am very proud to have experienced three different leagues in Europe (and won titles in them all)," he added.

    • After Ronaldo’s massive move, other Saudi teams are also targeting the star players from Europe who are 30 as recently Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad while Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante is also expected to play in the Saudi Pro League.

    “It hasn’t surprised me but it makes me really happy to see people all across the world now watching the Saudi Pro League. I believe the league will continue to develop and many more players from European leagues will come here to play," he added.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 14:16 IST
