Cristiano Ronaldo's Former Agent Reveals That The Portuguese Star 'Will Always' Be In His Heart

From leaving Manchester United in a controversial manner to signing a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia-based side Al-Nassr FC- Cristiano Ronaldo kept the footballing world abuzz last year. Apart from his sensational goalscoring prowess, Ronaldo had hit the headlines, thanks to his split with former agent Jorge Mendes in 2022. After representing Ronaldo for more than two decades, Mendes’ tie-up with the Portuguese star came to a sorry end last year. The two apparently had a fallout last summer after Mendes failed to secure a move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea for Ronaldo. The former Manchester United striker’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan also damaged his relationship with Mendes. The Portuguese sports agent has now opened up on his association with Ronaldo. Mendes, while talking to the reporters, revealed that Ronaldo will always remain in his heart.

“How do I see this phase of his life? Cristiano will always be in my heart. He is a special player and a special person for me. If I, a few years ago, thought that I could have a player with half the value of Cristiano, I would sign for less! And all of us Portuguese should be proud to have had and still have a player like him. I’ve always said it and I’ll say it all my life: he was and is the best player in the entire history of world football! I don’t have the slightest doubt, even compared to others," Jorge Mendes said. Mendes went on to claim that Ronaldo will always be remembered as the best footballer in the history of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes officially severed their ties weeks after the Portuguese international completed his high profile move to Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo became the highest paid footballer in the history of the game after switching to the Saudi outfit. Following his split with Mendes, Ronaldo decided to hire personal friend Ricky Regufe as his new manager.

After representing Al-Nassr FC 19 times, Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net on 14 occasions. In February, Ronaldo breached the mark of 500 league goals in his career. The 38-year-old achieved this sensational feat during his side’s 4-0 win over Al Wehda. Ronaldo had scored all four goals in that fixture.