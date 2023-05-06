Cristiano Ronaldo's Former Teammate to Join Al Nassr Next Season: Report

Edinson Cavani can reunite with his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as the Uruguayan striker is reportedly in talks regarding a move to Al Nassr next season. Both Cavani and Ronaldo parted ways with the Red Devils at the end of the 2022 season. While the Portuguese star signed a mouth-watering contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Cavani joined Valencia for a two-year deal. With his existing contract coming to an end in the summer, Cavani has come under the radar of Al Nassr to become Ronaldo’s partner in the forward line, a report by Fichajes stated.

Cavani shifted his base to Manchester in 2020 following a successful spell at Paris Saint Germain. During his two seasons at Old Trafford, he represented United in 59 games and scored 19 goals across all competitions while sharing the pitch with Ronaldo in 14 matches. Since joining Valencia, Cavani has failed to match his iconic form. He has managed to score just 7 goals in 25 games for the Spanish side but could not strike the net in his last 14 appearances.

Apart from Al Nassr, some other Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with Cavani. Argentine club Boca Juniors is also reportedly interested in his service. With Valencia under relegation threat, it is expected that Cavani would end his tie with the La Liga club at the end of his current contract.

With 34 points in 33 games, Valencia are reeling at the 17th place in the league table. They are only above the relegation zone for having a better goal difference than Getafe, who are 18th in the standings with 5 games in hand.

Another former Manchester United player Alex Telles could also join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr next season, a report by Spanish outlet AS said. The Brazilian defender left Old Trafford last summer and joined Sevilla on a season-long loan. But his career in Spain has mostly been hampered by injury issues. He also failed to represent Brazil in the 2022 World Cup owing to a long-term knee injury. With Sevilla not taking up the option to sign him permanently, Turkish side Galatasaray are interested in Telles’ services as well.

