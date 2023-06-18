Croatia vs Spain Live Football Streaming For Nations League Final: How to Watch Croatia vs Spain on TV, Online

Croatia vs Spain Live Football Streaming For Nations League Final: Croatia will be aiming to win their first major title when they take the field against Spain in the Nations League final on Monday. The final match will be played at the Feyenoord stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Croatia defeated the Netherlands to reach the final stage of the Nations League. The Croatian team will miss the services of defender Josko Gvardiol in the summit clash against Spain due to an injury.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has been able to guide his team through the tournament with only one defeat and a draw on their side. They were able to show good spirit in the tournament after topping Group 1 featuring Austria, France and Denmark.

Croatia got a golden chance to win the FIFA World Cup in 2018 but their hopes of lifting the prestigious international trophy were shattered after they were defeated by France in the final.

Spain, on the other hand, will now be looking to clinch their first major trophy since EURO 2012. The Spanish football team defeated Italy in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Striker Joselu scored the winner in the 88th minute to guide his side to the last round. However, Joselu, in all likelihood, will not feature in the playing XI against Croatia on Monday.

Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the Spanish attacking unit against Croatia.

When will the Croatia vs Spain, Nations League final match be played?

The final match between Croatia and Spain in the Nations League will be played on Monday, June 19.

Where will the Croatia vs Spain Nations League final match be played?

The final match between Croatia and Spain in the Nations League will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the Croatia vs Spain, Nations League final match start?

The final match between Croatia and Spain in the Nations League will start at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream Croatia vs Spain, Nations League final match?

The final match between Croatia and Spain in the Nations League will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch Croatia vs Spain, Nations League final match on TV?

The final match between Croatia and Spain in the Nations League will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

What are the probable playing XIs of Croatia and Spain For the Nations League final?