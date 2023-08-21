Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Coverage on TV And Online

Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in their second fixture of the Premier League on Tuesday. Both teams have started their campaign on a winning note, having picked up a victory in their first league games.

The Premier League fixture will be hosted at the Selhurst Park Stadium on August 22. After having spent the majority of the season at the top position, Arsenal lost the league title to City in 2023. The Gunners did, however, manage to beat their rivals in the Community Shield final to secure their only piece of silverware last season.

After securing three victories in seven games in the preseason, Crystal Palace opened their new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. It was Odsonne Edouard who gave his side the lead in the 49th minute of the match. Crystal Palace dominated the proceedings of the game registering 24 shots of which eight were on target. They also maintained 68 per cent of the possession in the game.

Advertisement

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 last Saturday in their opening league fixture. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for his side in the 26th minute before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead six minutes later. Nottingham’s Taiwo Awoniyi brought one back by netting a goal of his own in the 82nd minute.

Arsenal are the favourites to win the league fixture on Tuesday. It would also be interesting to see if the Gunners can finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy this season.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace; here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played on August 22, Tuesday.

Where will the Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace begin?

Advertisement

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will start at 12:30 AM IST on August 22, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

Advertisement

What are the Probable XIs of Arsenal and Crystal Palace For the Premier League game?