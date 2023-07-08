Manchester United Will Always Be in My Heart: David de Gea Pens Emotional Farewell Message for Fans

David de Gea said his goodbye to Manchester United fans with an emotional farewell message on social media.

The Spanish goalkeeper said that he always felt proud to pull on the Red Devils colours and will always have a special place in his heart for the Old Trafford faithful.

His Manchester United contract had expired on June 30 but at the time the club said they were still in discussions with the 32-year-old over an extension.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters," David de Gea posted on social media.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers," he added.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.

We’ve seen it all," De Gea posted.

De Gea came to Old Trafford as a young keeper from Atletico Madrid and over the next 11 years, racked up his 500 appearances for Manchester United, becoming only the 11th player in the club’s history to do so. His trophy haul with the club consists of 1 Premier League title, 1 FA Cup, 2 English League Cups and a Europa League trophy as well. The shot-stopper also won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times, which is a record at the club matched by Cristiano Ronaldo.