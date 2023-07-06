David de Gea Posts Cryptic Tweet Even as Manchester United Future Remains Unsure

Manchester United’s shot-stopper, David de Gea posted a juggling emoji on his Twitter handle today.

The Spaniard, who is still under negotiations for a new contract. But the club might be looking at another direction with Internazionale keeper, Andre Onana rumoured to make the switch to Manchester.

Onana is coming off a Champions League final appearance for Internazionale and used to be Ten Hag’s keeper for Ajax.

De Gea is the final member who remains from Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure as Manchester United’s manager. His trophy haul with the club consists of 1 Premier League title, 1 FA Cup, 2 English League Cups and a Europa League trophy as well.

The keeper has been one of the positives for the club ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club and the club not being able to recreate their domination within the English top-flight league.

The shot-stopper has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for four times which is a record at the club matched by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Current manager, Erik Ten Hag mentioned the need for competition within the squad which could indicate the signing of a keeper either as a replacement or as competition for the squad.