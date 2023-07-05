Declan Rice Set To Move To Arsenal After 105 Million Euro Deal With West Ham

Arsenal and West Ham United have finalised terms over a 105 million euro deal for English midfielder Declan Rice, according to Farbizio Romano, on Monday.

Arsenal’s third offer to the club of 100 million euros plus 5 million euros in add-ons seems to have done the trick for the Gunners, as they beat Manchester City, who were willing to offer 90 million euros to the Hammers, to sign the highly sought-after Englishman.

According to a Guardian report, the guaranteed portion of the fee is expected to be paid by Arsenal in three instalments over the next 24 months. There seemed to have been an inclination for the Gunners to spread the same payment over a longer period of five years. But, they settled for West Ham’s demands to secure their top target for this summer.

The offer makes Rice the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal, topping Nicolas Pepe’s 72 million euro deal in 2019.

Rice now also becomes the most expensive English player ever, as he edges out the likes of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City in 2021 in the first £100m plus deal in Premier League history.

Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal are definitely not fighting their urge to splurge in this summer transfer market, having also bought German striker Kai Havertz for a whopping 65 million pounds last week, as they prepare for another title challenge this upcoming season.

Rice is expected to bring some much-needed physicality and leadership to the midfield with his defensive awareness, combativeness and ball-carrying ability.

