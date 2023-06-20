'Deeply Disappointed': Thibaut Courtois Lashes Back at Belgium Coach Tedesco Amid Captaincy Snub

Belgium football continues to be in turmoil six months after the Red Devils’ disappointing show at FIFA World Cup 2022. The Belgium ‘golden generation’ has not only failed to win any major trophy, there are now signs of a dressing room falling apart. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois leaving the team mid-way through international duty amid being snubbed for captaincy is just the latest piece of drama engulfing the Belgium team.

Courtois has lashed out at his own head coach Domenico Tedesco on Instagram after he left the international camp ahead of their Euro 2023 qualifier against Estonia, citing an injury, something which Tedesco has denied.

Courtois has refused to make the trip to Tallinn for Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday after being overlooked for the stand-in captaincy last week.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| India Rejected Chance to Host Lionel Messi’s Argentina For Friendly, Here’s Why

In the absence of regular skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku wore the captain’s armband for a 1-1 draw with Austria last Saturday.

Coach Domenico Tedesco said the plan had been for his two vice-captains, Lukaku and Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, to lead the side in one match each during the international break.

“After the game Thibaut suddenly wanted to talk to me and told me he was going home because he was disappointed and felt insulted," Tedesco told a press conference on Monday.

“In my eyes, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. I appreciate him as a goalkeeper and also as a person.

“I’m surprised and shocked that he felt offended and disappointed.

“In March, we decided that Kevin would be captain and there would be two vice-captains — Lukaku and Courtois."

Courtois in a statement said he was “surprised" to hear Tedesco “give a partial and subjective view of a private conversation".

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Transfer Window Live Updates, June 20: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Eye Two Barcelona Legends, PSG Set Sights on Manchester City Star

“This afternoon I was surprised to hear the coach’s press conference. I want to make it clear that it is not the first time or the last time that I talk to a coach about issues related to a locker room, but it is the first time that someone decides to tell it publicly. I am deeply disappointed with this, but I want to make it clear that the coach’s assessments do not fit with reality," wrote the Real Madrid goalie on Instagram.

“I asked him, not out of personal interest, to explain and take decisions to avoid situations we have already experienced that harmed us," he said.

Advertisement

“To be captain or not isn’t a whim or a random decision, it’s up to him (Tedesco) to decide and that’s what I tried to make him understand."

Strasbourg’s keeper Matz Sels will take Courtois’ place in goal for the Estonia game.

Belgian media reported that Courtois’ decision also came as a surprise to his teammates.

“It’s a sad situation," said veteran defender Jan Vertonghen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Penalty Gives France Euro 2024 Qualifying Win over Greece

“I would prefer Thibaut to be there but the group process is important. That process is now certainly disrupted and a solution will have to be found."

Belgium were affected by reported infighting during the World Cup last year when they crashed out in the group stage, with De Bruyne saying during the tournament the team were “too old".

Previous captain Eden Hazard retired from international football after the debacle in Qatar and coach Roberto Martinez left.