Dele Alli Bravely Opens Up About Childhood Trauma, Addiction In Revealing Interview

English midfielder Dele Alli revealed details regarding his childhood trauma, being sexually abused, and battling addiction in a recent interview with Gary Neville.

The 27-year-old spilt it all out in a tell-all interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, where both stars were left in tears as Alli divulged horrifying details about his trauma in an emotional and revealing chat.

Alli, who is currently enduring a turbulent spell in his career and was sent out on loan to Besiktas last season, spoke openly about his childhood trauma.

He revealed that he was molested at the age of six by his mother’s friend, and was made to sell drugs as a pre-teen.

“At six I was molested by my mum’s friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic," said Alli.

“Then I was sent to Africa (to his father) to learn discipline and then I was sent back. (At) seven I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs," divulged an emotional Alli. “An older person told me that they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I’d have the drugs, that was eight."

Alli also revealed that he had been struggling with a sleeping pill addiction that began a couple of years back.

“I got addicted to sleeping tablets and it’s probably a problem that not only I have, I think it’s something that’s going around more than people realise in football… Maybe hopefully me coming out and speaking about it can help people…I lost myself for a few years," he said.

The Everton midfielder stated that he checked himself into a facility in the United States after returning from his spell at Turkish side Besiktas, which ended prematurely in April this year.

Dele rose through the MK Dons academy, where he captured the attention of the footballing world all over.

A move to Tottenham followed with the double PFA Young Player of the Year earning his first England call-up in 2015 and he was also a key part of Gareth Southgate’s 2018 side which reached the semi-finals in Russia.

Now, despite all the hardships he has endured over the past couple of years, Alli said that he is now in the best place he’s ever been mentally and hopes his opening up about his personal struggles can help others fighting similar battles.

“I think mentally I’m probably in the best place I’ve ever been, and I feel good. Obviously injured at the minute, but I’ve got that passion back for football – I’m doing really well."

If you know anybody (or) are someone who personally struggles with similar issues, please do reach out to the necessary authorities to seek the help you deserve.

Some respective helpline numbers are noted below for your reference:

24×7 TOLL-FREE MENTAL HEALTH REHABILITATION HELPLINE (KIRAN): 1800-599-0019

NATIONAL FREE DRUG -DE ADDICTION HELPLINE: 1800-11-0031

National Commission for Women Helpline : 7827-170-170

SIF One Men’s Helpline Number: 8882-498-498