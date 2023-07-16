'Jose Mourinho Personally Apologized for Calling Me Lazy': Dele Alli's Truth Bomb on Viral Clip

In what was football’s most heart-wrenching interview of all time, Dele Alli opened up on what was going on in his life to Manchester United legend Gary Neville on the Youtube channel,’ The Overlap.’

Alli also criticized the media for the relentless posts about him and his personal life which were not true. One of the things that caught on was when Spurs made a documentary series on their 2019-2020 season.

There was a clip of the Tottenham manager at the time, Jose Mourinho who had called Alli lazy in multiple instances. This changed the public perception of the player to believe that he was a player who did not put in the effort which was not the actual reality. In the same documentary itself, Mourinho told the Spurs owner, Daniel Levy that his training is not a ‘disaster’ but it just is not the level to that of Harry Kane who is considered to be their best player.

Alli told Gary Neville that Mourinho had personally apologized to him for calling him ‘lazy’ as there was a misunderstanding between the two of them.

“I’m glad you asked me about that [Jose Mourinho calling me lazy]," Alli told Neville.

The England international continued, “So that lazy comment people all love to bring that up, that interview obviously that was on Amazon. He called me lazy – that was the day after recovery day. A week later, he apologised to me for calling me lazy because he’d seen me actually train and play. But that wasn’t in the documentary, and no one spoke up about that because it was only me and him."

Dele Alli shared his childhood traumas and his lifestyle which led to a decline in his performance on the pitch. This also led to him being sold by Tottenham Hotspurs who had given Alli the platform to shine on the pitch.

Alli had broken into the Spurs’ starting line-up after a last-minute transfer from MK Dons and managed to rack up 10 goals and 11 assists through the first season and it only went up from there. But like a lot of footballers, it is not as easy of a journey as it may seem. Alli went on a downward spiral ever since their coach at the time Mauricio Pochettino was sacked and the stability within the club was not there anymore.

Alli had talked about the various forms of abuse he had faced through childhood and his struggles accepting the fact that he needed help years ago but did not do so.

The English star mentioned that he had been to a rehabilitation facility and had gotten out recently with the hopes to get back to his best form on the pitch.

