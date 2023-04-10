Home » Football » DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig Drawn Against Freiburg in Semis, Stuttgart to Play Eintracht Frankfurt

DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig Drawn Against Freiburg in Semis, Stuttgart to Play Eintracht Frankfurt

German Cup holders Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the final four of the tournament, while Eintracht Frankfurt are scheduled to visit Stuttgart in the other semifinal

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:43 IST

Berlin, Germany

Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday April 5, 2023. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)
Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday April 5, 2023. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final after the draw was made Sunday.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS

Leipzig beat Freiburg to win the cup on penalties last year following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. Stuttgart beat second-tier Nuremberg in the quarterfinals and Frankfurt knocked out Union Berlin.

The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 10, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 10:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Blue Sparkly Figure-hugging Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week