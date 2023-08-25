Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal FC Beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to Book Semis Spot

East Bengal FC defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in the second quarter-final of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Friday.

Jordan Elsey scored as Aminou Bouba netted one each for either team as East Bengal booked their spot in the semi-final against NorthEast United FC.

The rain had kept supporters from making the trip to the Salt Lake Stadium but those who did made their voices heard stands.

As the referee blew his whistle to start the game, the ‘Red and Gold’ brigade launched their assault. Gokulam managed to turn the ball back for a corner. Mahesh Naorem took a short flag kick with Borja Herrera lifting the ball deep. Javier Siverio headed it back into the six-yard box with Jordan Elsey craning his head to turn the ball looping into the back of the net.

East Bengal led in under one minute.

Gokulam were slow to get their footing in the game as East Bengal managed to grab control.

Once over the initial shock of the early East Bengal pressure, Gokulam stitched together some passes only for them to be thwarted in the attacking third.

Mahesh and Nanda Kumar linked up well in attack but were found wanting with their touches near goal mouth.

The tackles and challenges too flowed in the wet and slippery conditions.

Breaking the dull monotony of sideway passes, East Bengal almost doubled their lead in the 32nd minute.

Borja’s corner was headed down again by Siverio. Saul Crespo’s snap shot flew barely over the crossbar.

Six minutes later Siverio rose again to meet Souvik Chakrabarti’s ball to the far post from deep but the effort in the end again flew over the crossbar.

In the 41st minute, Gokulam got a chance to draw level from a defensive mistake as Sreekuttan’s cross found Alejandro Sanchez but his scuffed effort was turned wide by a diving Prabhsukhan Gill in the East Bengal goal.

After the restart, Borja managed to slip Mahesh in with a delicate dink over the defence but the final lob over the keeper also went over the bar.

But Gokulam were not giving up.

In the 57th minute, Aminou Bouba equalised as he dominated the air to turn a curling cross from Abhijith off the left.

East Bengal grew increasingly desperate to get the lead back but lacked conviction. Cleiton Silva too was called on by Charles Cuadrat.