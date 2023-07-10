Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG-East Bengal and Kerala Blasters-Gokulam Kerala in Same Groups

The organisers of the 132nd Durand Cup, which will be played from August 3 to September 3, in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar, announced the groups for the 24-participating teams on Monday.

The teams have been clubbed into six groups of four teams each, with three (A, B and C) of them being played in Kolkata which will be the only host city with multiple venues. The city will also host the final at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on September 3.

While most of the Group D and Group E games, barring two, have been slotted in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Kokrajhar’s SAI centre ground, the newest host city venue, will host a total of nine games, including one of the four quarter-final games.

Six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the knockout stage.

Among the most exciting group matches to be played in the ‘city of joy’ will be the Kolkata derby between reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and arch-rivals East Bengal. Both teams find themselves in Group A along with Roundglass Punjab FC, the first-ever side to be promoted to the ISL and the Bangladesh Army Team.

The other local giant Mohammedan SC, are in Group B, alongside ISL sides Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. The Indian Navy is the fourth team in Group B.

Defending champions Bengaluru FC have been clubbed with two popular Kerala sides Kerala Blasters and 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala in Group C, to be held in Kolkata. The Indian Air Force is the fourth side in the group.

Guwahati local ISL side North East United FC also play at home in Group D alongside twice ISL runners-up FC Goa, while another popular side from the North-East, Shillong Lajong FC, making their Durand Cup debut and a surprise entry team (expected to from Bhutan awaiting confirmation) complete the group.

Group E also features two ISL sides with Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC grouped with Delhi FC, who have been newly promoted to the second division I-League this year and the service team of Nepal, Tribhuvan Army Football Club.

Group F, to be played in Kokrajhar, features the local Bodoland Team, also making a debut in the tournament this year, rubbing shoulders against the likes of Super Cup champions Odisha FC and I-League side Rajasthan United FC. The Indian Army team completes Group F.