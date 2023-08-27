Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG Beat Mumbai City FC 3-1 to Book Semis Spot

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the fourth quarter-final of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Sunday.

Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Anwar Ali scored to hand the Mariners their first win over the Islanders and helped them book their place in the semi-final against FC Goa.

The first few minutes were cagey with either side, jostling each other with other with attacks and counter-attacks.

Juan Ferrando had set up Mohun Bagan in direct contrast to Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC formation. The intention, to stop the easy passing lanes and have different angles for attack.

The result was almost instantaneous in defence and then in the seventh minute, a turnover in possession left the ball at Ashique Kuruniyan’s feet. He, in turn, sent Jason Cummings through with a defense-splitting pass forcing Phurba Lachenpa to come out of his goal. The keeper slid in but ended up bringing down Cummings inside the box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Cummings stepped up and slotted the ball past Lachenpa to hand the ‘Green and Maroon’ the lead in the 9th.

Mohun Bagan were on the pounce again in the 13th minute as Bheke found Kuriniyan breathing down his wing and ended up sticking his boot out as the winger made his way past him with relative ease. The referee blew his whistle for a foul and flashed a yellow card to the Mumbai City defender. Hugo Boumous’ free-kick was at the keeper but Phurba fumbled his collection. In the ensuing confusion, a Mumbai defender reacted the fastest to clear.

It was not that Mumbai City were not forcing attacks of their own.

In the 20th minute, Rahul Bheke took a shot from distance, albeit without any other option. Three minutes later, Bipin Singh played in Pereyra Diaz in behind with a brilliant dink but the final effort was well over.

Mohun Bagan were inviting pressure and in the 28th minute, Diaz had the telling touch inside the box to draw Mumbai City level. Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera played a brilliant one-two to get in behind as the latter’s pass across the goalmouth was met gleefully by Diaz.

Mohun Bagan though reacted immediately by retaking the lead. In the 30th minute, Sahal Abdul Samad’s corner was headed back to Hugo on the edge of the box. He darted to the left, getting past Apuia easily, to send in a rising ball which was met unchallenged by a charging Manvir to head the ball into the net.

Mohun Bagan almost doubled the lead as the timer struck 45 when Apuia lost possession in his own third as Manvir snaked through but his shot was deflected over. Mumbai City too got a chance to score but Yoell Van Nieeff’s free-kick was straight at Vishal Kaith in goal.

After the restart, Mumbai City FC came out with renewed vigour. Buckingham too brought his left-back to bring on Vikram Pratap Singh to move to a back three.

In the 55th minute, a deflected long ball landed at the feet of Bipin, who passed it on for Stewart. He tried getting past Anwar Ali but was brought down contentiously. Despite the protests and calls for a penalty, the referee gave a goal kick.

Mohun Bagan did manage to double their lead in the 63rd minute.