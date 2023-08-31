Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat FC Goa 2-1 to Set Up Kolkata Derby in Final

Mohun Bagan edged past FC Goa 2-1 to set up a Kolkata Derby final of the 132nd Durand Cup. Noah Sadaoui gave the lead for FC Goa but a penalty by Jason Cummings and a second-half goal by Armando Sadiku made sure that the Mariners will face their arch-rivals East Bengal in the finals on 3rd September.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head Coach Juan Ferrando made two changes to the lineup from the quarterfinals against Mumbai City with Asish Rai and Dimitrios Petratos coming in for Manvir Singh and Armando Sadiku. FC Goa Head Coach Manuel Marquez also named two changes in his lineup with Jay Gupta and Victor Rodriguez coming in for Saviour Gama and Carlos Martinez Rodriguez.

Both teams were fighting for possession in the middle of the park and it was FC Goa who settled in quickly, maintaining most of the possession. The first chance of the half fell for FC Goa with Noah Sadoui’s left footed effort going above the crossbar. At the other end, Dimitri Petratos’ effort was straight at FC Goa keeper Dheeraj Singh. The game became cagey in the middle of the half as four players were shown the yellow card by the referee, two each from both the teams. Goa took the lead from a mistake by Hugo Boumous, his pass was intercepted by Noah Sadaoui and he ran past two defenders before planting his right footed shot in the tight corner past Mohun Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan increased the pressure on FC Goa going forward with their attackers increasing the intensity of the attacks. Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan were combining well with their deft one touch passes and one such move led to Mohun Bagan’s equalizer.

Ashique was fouled by Jay Gupta inside the box as the wing back was moving forward, earning a penalty for his side. The resultant penalty was converted with precision by Jason Cummings. FC Goa had a chance to double their lead just before the goal as Victor Rodriguez’s effort was blocked by the defender inside the six yard box.