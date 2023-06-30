Durand Cup 2023 'Trophy Tour' Flagged Off By Service Chiefs and AIFF President

General Manoj Pande, The Chief of the Army Staff, along with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff and Kalyan Chaubey, president All India Football Federation (AIFF) flagged off the “Trophy Tour" of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup.

India’s oldest football tournament at a ceremony organised at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on 30 June 2023. The tournament is scheduled to commence at Kolkata from 03 August to 03 September 2023. Amongst the large number of attendees were young football enthusiasts and eminent sports personalities.

Advertisement

Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, in which top Indian football clubs from across the country participate. Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup has been the breeding ground for India’s best footballing talent over the years. The inaugural edition took place in Shimla in 1888, when it started off as an Army Cup, open only to the British Indian Army troops in India, but soon opened up to civilian teams as well.