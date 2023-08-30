East Bengal FC's Durand Cup Win Over NEUFC Marred by Racism

Kolkata: East Bengal’s remarkable victory against NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup semifinal was overshadowed by allegations of racism, with the visiting team fans reporting instances of racial slurs and being targeted with stones and slippers during the match.

The 16-time champions exhibited one of the greatest comebacks as they overturned a two-goal deficit in the last two minutes and secured a thrilling 5-3 victory in penalties to make the Durand Cup final after 19 years.

However, the scenes that unfolded after the match painted a grim picture as the NEUFC fans, numbering about 100-odd, claimed that the supporters of the Red and Gold brigade aimed projectiles and slurs at them. The match witnessed an attendance of about 22,000-plus spectators.

Such was the condition that immediate intervention by the Indian Army and local police was required to ensure the safe exit of NorthEast United FC supporters.

However, there has been no official complaint regarding the alleged incident as yet.

The All India Football Federation secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, however, has promised action.

"Saddened to read this. We will take up this matter. We have zero tolerance for this. We have to do everything possible to completely eliminate these kinds of issues from Indian football," Prabhakaran posted on his social media platform ’X’, formerly Twitter.

Both the teams, meanwhile, have condemned the alleged incident.

"NorthEast United FC is deeply disturbed by the recent incident of racism, hooliganism & violence directed towards some of our fans during the Durand Cup semi-final match against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday. Racism has no place in football, or in any aspect of life, and we unequivocally condemn such behaviour," NEUFC said in a statement on Wednesday.