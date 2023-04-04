East Bengal in 'Advanced Stage' Talks with Sergio Lobera as Next Coach

Struggling to find their feet in Indian Super League, East Bengal are in talks with high profile Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera and the negotiation has reached an “advanced stage".

“We are trying our best to bring him in and revive our fortunes. Our talks are at an advanced stage but he’s yet to sign the contract," a top East Bengal official told PTI.

Currently contracted with Sichuan Jiuniu in China’s One Division League, the 46-year-old Spaniard guided Mumbai City FC to secure both the League Winner’s Shield and ISL Trophy in the Islanders most successful season in 2021.

If the deal is finalised, Lobera will replace former India coach Stephen Constantine, who is overseeing the team’s campaign in Super Cup in Kerala.

Advertisement

That East Bengal were looking for Constantine’s successor.

Having joined the side at the start of the season, the Englishman made some promising signings but failed to turn around their ISL fortunes.

East Bengal managed just six wins from 20 matches this season to finish ninth in the 11-team standings.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here