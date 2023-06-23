Trends :Rain UpdatesHappy Sisters DayBangalore MetroHema Malini
Home » Football » Fenerbahce Sign Edin Dzeko on Free Transfer from Inter Milan

Fenerbahce Sign Edin Dzeko on Free Transfer from Inter Milan

Edn Dzeko scored 31 goals in 101 games since joining Inter from AS Roma in 2021

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

Reuters

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 13:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Edin Dzeko has scored over 300 scores in his club career so far. (AP Photo)
Edin Dzeko has scored over 300 scores in his club career so far. (AP Photo)

Striker Edin Dzeko has joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who played in Inter’s Champions League final defeat by Manchester City earlier this month, has signed a two-year deal with the Istanbul-based club.

His contract with Inter expires on June 30.

Dzeko scored 31 goals in 101 games since joining Inter from AS Roma in 2021, winning two Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles. He won Premier League and Bundesliga titles with Man City and Wolfsburg and has scored more than 300 goals in his club career.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is also the top scorer for his country with 64 goals in 129 appearances.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • "Goodbye Inter, it’s been two wonderful years," Dzeko wrote on Instagram. "It has been an amazing journey. We’re parting ways now, but thank you for everything."

    Fenerbahce finished runners-up to Galatasaray in last season’s Super Lig. They last won the league title in 2014.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 13:20 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 13:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App