Edwin van der Sar Moved to Dutch Hospital, Remains in Intensive Care

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands but remains in intensive care after a brain bleed last week, his wife Annemarie said on Saturday.

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

“Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital," Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.

“His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week."

Advertisement

Van der Sar, 52, who spent six years at Manchester United before leaving in 2011, was most recently a director at Ajax but quit before the end of last season after the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009.

Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after “an incredibly tough period" of more than a decade at the helm of the Amsterdam powerhouse.

Regarded as one of the world’s all-time best goalkeepers, Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

Advertisement

Van der Sar returned to Ajax in 2012 as director of marketing before being promoted four years later to CEO.