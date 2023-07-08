Trends :Rain UpdatesOMG 2 TeaserWest Bengal Panchayat ElectionShah Rukh KhanAsia Cup 2023
Home » Football » Edwin van der Sar's Condition 'Still Concerning' After Brain Haemorrhage

Edwin van der Sar's condition is stable but still of concern as he remains in the hospital

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 18:26 IST

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Edwin van der Sar reamins in hospital (Twitter)
Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remained in hospital Saturday after a brain haemorrhage and his condition is stable but still of concern, his ex-club Ajax said.

The 52-year-old, who played for Amsterdam’s Ajax and then Manchester United, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill.

“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning," Ajax said in a statement, adding that it was sharing the update on behalf of his wife Annemarie.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support."

Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after the worst season in 14 years for the historic Dutch club which finished third in the Eredivisie.

    • Regarded as one of the world’s all-time best goalkeepers, the 130-times capped Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

    He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 18:26 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 18:26 IST
