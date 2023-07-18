EFL Approves Sale of Leeds United to 49ers Group

The English Football League (EFL) has approved the sale of Leeds United to 49ers Enterprises, who will assume full ownership of the second-tier English club, Leeds said on Monday.

Former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reached an agreement in June to sell his stake to the 49ers group, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers who have been a Leeds shareholder since their initial investment in May 2018.

Paraag Marathe, previously Vice Chairman and Board member of the Club, will take over as Leeds United Chairman. In this role, Marathe will oversee all aspects, including football and business operations. Marathe takes over from Andrea Radrizzani, who has been majority owner of Leeds United since 2017.

Advertisement

Angus Kinnear, CEO of Leeds United and Board member, will remain in his current position, and continue to direct the Club’s day-to-day operations. Rudy Cline-Thomas, Founder and Managing Partner of MASTRY, will join the Board as Co-Owner and Vice Chairman of the Club.

“This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club," Marathe said in a statement.

“We have already appointed a highly respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.

“We have a responsibility to ensure this club makes our staff, players, supporters and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

Leeds appointed former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager two weeks ago, on a four-year contract, to replace Sam Allardyce who left the club by mutual agreement following their relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement

German Farke led Norwich to the Premier League in his second season before they were relegated back to the second tier in 2019-20. They won the Championship and secured an immediate return to the top flight in 2020-21.

“It has been an honour to guide Leeds United over the last six years and to spend so much time with the best fanbase in the world," Radrizzani said.

Advertisement

“49ers Enterprises have been fantastic partners for years and I’m confident they will take Leeds to the next level."