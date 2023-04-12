Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
El-Gaish Goalie Mohamed Shaaban Hit With Fireworks During Al Ahly Tripoli Clash in Arab Club Champions Cup

With the score tied a 1-1, Al Ahly Tripoli's home fans threw fireworks onto the pitch which hit El-Gaish goalkeeper Shaaban, who was taken to the nearest hospital following the incident. El-Gaish had used all of their substitutes so finished the game with 10 men. Ahly went through 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 2-1

Published By: Sports Desk

Reuters

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:37 IST

Cairo, Egypt

Football Representational Image (Twitter)
Football Representational Image (Twitter)

El-Gaish goalkeeper Mohamed Shaaban was taken to hospital after being hit by fireworks during an Arab Club Champions Cup game against Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Tuesday.

Home fans threw fireworks onto the pitch in stoppage time with the score tied at 1-1. Ahly went through 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 2-1.

Medical staff ran onto the field to attend to the Egyptian goalkeeper while his teammates protested to the referee.

The game was paused while Shaaban was taken to the nearest hospital. El-Gaish had used all of their substitutes so finished the game with 10 men, a defender taking Shaaban’s place in goal.

There was no confirmation of Shaaban’s status from his club but Ahly Tripoli president Sasi Bououn told the Egyptian programme El-Match that the goalkeeper was fine.

"The keeper wasn’t injured according to the hospital medical report," he said.

first published: April 12, 2023, 14:37 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 14:37 IST
