El-Gaish Goalie Mohamed Shaaban Hit With Fireworks During Al Ahly Tripoli Clash in Arab Club Champions Cup

El-Gaish goalkeeper Mohamed Shaaban was taken to hospital after being hit by fireworks during an Arab Club Champions Cup game against Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Home fans threw fireworks onto the pitch in stoppage time with the score tied at 1-1. Ahly went through 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 2-1.

Medical staff ran onto the field to attend to the Egyptian goalkeeper while his teammates protested to the referee.

The game was paused while Shaaban was taken to the nearest hospital. El-Gaish had used all of their substitutes so finished the game with 10 men, a defender taking Shaaban’s place in goal.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

There was no confirmation of Shaaban’s status from his club but Ahly Tripoli president Sasi Bououn told the Egyptian programme El-Match that the goalkeeper was fine.

"The keeper wasn’t injured according to the hospital medical report," he said.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here