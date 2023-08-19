Embarrassing! Fans Slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Missing One-on-one Chance in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has done an impressive job so far in the Al Nassr jersey but the Portuguese goal-machine recently garnered a lot of criticism after fumbling in a one-on-one situation during a league game Al Taawoun on August 17. Al Nassr were trailing by one goal to nil when Ronaldo received a through pass from Ghislain Colan just after the hour mark. Al Taawoun’s backline was well ahead of their position at that point, which allowed Ronaldo in getting a fairly easy opportunity to score the goal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner received the pass nicely but instead of having a crack at goal he attempted to dribble past the goalkeeper. Before he could register a shot, opposition defenders surrounded Ronaldo and snatched the ball away from the Al Nassr captain’s foot. The missed chance, however, did not have much bearing on the outcome of the game and the former Manchester United striker was later ruled offside. Still, the missed opportunity triggered a row on social media, forcing fans to severely lash out at Ronaldo.

A disheartened fan could not believe that Ronaldo failed to dribble past the goalkeeper in that situation. He found the miss quite “embarrassing" on the superstar forward’s part.

Sharing a clip of the opportunity, another person took a sarcastic dig at the Al Nassr captain by saying, “Can’t wait For Ronaldo Fans to Blame Messi for this."

One Twitter user simply wrote, “Ronaldo is so finished."

Drawing a comparison with Messi, another social media user commented, “Messi would have scored this and you will say it is scripted. I repeat again Ronaldo is outrightly finished."

Keeping aside the miss, Cristiano Ronaldo could not quite influence Al Nassr’s game against Al Taawoun. In the 88th minute, Sadio Mane showed off his dribbling skills to surprise a couple of defenders just outside the opponent’s box and delivered a through ball towards Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid talisman struck a powerful shot but could not find the back of the net, with the ball rebounding off the post.