Empoli vs Juventus Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Empoli vs Juventus Coverage on TV And Online

Empoli will head into the Serie A match against Juventus after remaining unbeaten in their last three games. Empoli’s recent record against Juventus has not been quite impressive. Empoli have been able to secure just one win in their last 19 matches against the Turin-based outfit in the Italian domestic league. In their first-leg meeting Juventus emerged victorious comfortably by four goals to nil. After playing 35 matches, Empoli have collected 39 points in the Serie A. Empoli claimed seven points in their last three domestic league matches. Meanwhile, Juventus will be aiming to hold onto the second spot in the Serie A standings. The Massimiliano Allegri-coached side had to face a semi-final exit in the Europa League last week.

With 21 wins from 35 matches, Juventus have claimed 69 points in the Serie A. In their last match, the Bianconeri faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals.

When will the Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Empoli vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 will take place on May 23, Tuesday.

Where will the Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Empoli vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

At what time will the Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Empoli vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Empoli vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Empoli vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Empoli Predicted Playing XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Tyronne Ebuehi, Ardian Ismajili, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi, Alberto Grassi, Jacopo Fazzini, Marko Pjaca, Liam Henderson, Nicolo Cambiaghi, Francesco Caputo

Juventus Predicted Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Fedrico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani, Tomasso Barbieri, Fabio Miretti, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik