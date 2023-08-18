English FA considering Sarina Wiegman as successor to Gareth Southgate

The latest of rumours from the English football camps suggest that Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman would be considered by the Football Association (FA) as a possible successor to England men’s manager Gareth Southgate.

With Southgate’s contract expiring in 2024, the FA have been on the lookout for replacements and it is believed that Wiegman’s name ranks high in the order as they begin to consider options for a replacement.

Southgate’s era was a bittersweet one for English fans, as many criticised him for his rather stubborn and dull midfield play. But, he did indeed yield a fair degree of success, as he helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and also fell just short of attaining European glory in 2020 when he lost the EUROs to Italy in the final.

Wiegman on the other hand has now coached the Lionesses to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final against Spain as the two sides will duke it out for eternal glory on Sunday. In fact, her leadership has transformed the Lionesses into an unstoppable force as she succumbed to only one loss in the 38 matches she has taken up the role of England’s head coach.